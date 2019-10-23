Posted on by

الصدر يدعو انصاره الى التأهب والجهوزية لكل طارئ

اعلنت صفحة صالح محمد العراقي، المنسوبة الى زعيم التيار الصدري مقتدى الصدر، حالة التاهب بين صفوف التيار الصدري اعتبارا من ليلة الخميس المقبل إلى اشعار اخر.

وذكرت صفحة العراقي، بموقع “فيسبوك” اليوم الثلاثاء (22 تشرين الاول 2019)، أن “على الاداريين والعاملين، وبالخصوص المكتب الخاص، والهيئة السياسية وكتلة سائرون، وسرايا السلام، والقاعدة الشعبية الواعية، والجهة الامنية الخاصة، واللجنة الخدمية، البقاء على اتم الاستعداد والجهوزية لكل طارئ، والتأهب لكل أمر”.

وزادت، أن الاستعداد يبدأ من “ليلة الخميس القادم 26 من شهر صفر، وإلى إشعار آخر، وذلك بسبب ما يمر به العراق من ظروف الثورة وما يحدق به من خطر”، مشترطة “القيام بالواجب الاخلاقي والشرعي بما يخص ذكرى وفاة الرسول صلى الله عليه وعلى اله الطيبين الطاهرين”، داعية بذات الوقت الجميع إلى “تطبيق القرار بدون تواني”.

Read our Privacy Policy by clicking here

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close