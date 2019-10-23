الصدر يدعو انصاره الى التأهب والجهوزية لكل طارئ

اعلنت صفحة صالح محمد العراقي، المنسوبة الى زعيم التيار الصدري مقتدى الصدر، حالة التاهب بين صفوف التيار الصدري اعتبارا من ليلة الخميس المقبل إلى اشعار اخر.
