قصة عمدة الدراما الذي ابتعد عن الأضواء

في بعض الأحيان نجد فنانا لديه عدد كبير من الأعمال الفنية المميزة ولا يكون محبوبًا لدى الجمهور بالقدر الكافي، وأحيانا نجد آخر لا يملك سوى عدد قليل من الأعمال، لكن محبته في قلوب الجماهير لا ينافسه فيها منازع مثل الراحل علاء ولي الدين، وبين هذا وذاك نجد قلة قليلة تتربع على عرش النجومية والمحبة في آن واحد، على رأسهم العمدة صلاح السعدني.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.