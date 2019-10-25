اغتيال مسؤول محلي في ديالى

افاد مصدر في الشرطة العراقية يوم الخميس باغتيال مسؤول محلي في محافظة ديالى.
وابلغ المصدر بأن مسلحين اغتالوا مدير ناحية (ابي صيدا) حارث الربيعي داخل الناحية، من دون الخوض بمزيد من التفاصيل.
