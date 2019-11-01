Posted on by

قائد فصيل شيعي يهدد السفارة الامريكية ببغداد: ستغدوا اثرا بعد عين اذا اندلعت الفوضى

هدد الأمين العام لـ”لمقاومة الإسلامية كتائب سيد الشهداء” ابو الاء الولائي، السفارة الامريكية في بغداد اذا اندلعت الفوضى في العراق.

