قائد عمليات بغداد يأمر برفع حظر التجول بالكامل

امر قائد عمليات بغداد الفريق الركن قيس المحمداوي برفع حظر التجول بالكامل من العاصمة بغداد بعد الالتماس والتعاون بين القوات الأمنية والمواطنين.

