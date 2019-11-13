Posted on by

اخبار_مفرحة فيديو يوضح وقوف القوات الامنية في صف المتظاهرين في #الناصرية

 

مع تحيات سرسبيندار السندي
وثورة ألأبطال الشرفاء حتى النصر **

#اخبار_مفرحة✌ 🇮🇶فيديو يوضح وقوف القوات الامنية في صف المتظاهرين في #الناصرية

Geplaatst door ‎اخبار العراق الأن‎ op Dinsdag 12 november 2019

