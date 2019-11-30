سقوط صاروخ كاتيوشا بمحيط المنطقة الخضراء المحصنة وسط بغداد

افادت خلية الاعلام الامني يوم الجمعة بسقوط صاروخ كاتيوشا بمحيط المنطقة الخضراء شديدة التحصين وسط العاصمة الاتحادية بغداد.
وذكر بيان مقتضب صادر عن الخلية اليوم ان سقوط الصاروخ لم يسفر عن خسائر.
