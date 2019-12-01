بالصور.. تقاطع الصحة في الشعب صباح اليوم

اقدم متظاهرون وطلاب مدارس وكليات، الاحد، على قطع الطريق امام حركة السير في تقاطع الصحة بمنطقة الشعب شمالي بغداد.
وجاء ذلك تضامنا مع ضحايا التظاهرات الذين استشهدوا واصيبوا خلال الايام الماضية.
فيما اتخذت القوات الامنية اجراءات مشددة تحسبا لاي طارئ.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.