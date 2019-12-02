Posted on by

شــهيـد الســــاحات

عبد صبري أبو ربيع

نم يا شهيد الحقوق والاماني
نم حرستك ملائكة الديان ِ
نم مخلداً بين الأخوان والخلان ِ
ستأتيك يوماً محملة بكل الجنان ِ
كنت نشيداً شاهقاً في الرافدين ِ
ما نامت عيون الأمهات
على دمك المعطر بالريحان ِ
لك ثوبٌ من علم العراق والأكفان ِ
ناحت حمائم النهر
وبكت على الأغصان ِ
سيبقى صوتك كهدير الموج
ما حق الطغيان

