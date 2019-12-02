شــهيـد الســــاحات

نم يا شهيد الحقوق والاماني
نم حرستك ملائكة الديان ِ
نم مخلداً بين الأخوان والخلان ِ
ستأتيك يوماً محملة بكل الجنان ِ
كنت نشيداً شاهقاً في الرافدين ِ
ما نامت عيون الأمهات
على دمك المعطر بالريحان ِ
لك ثوبٌ من علم العراق والأكفان ِ
ناحت حمائم النهر
وبكت على الأغصان ِ
سيبقى صوتك كهدير الموج
ما حق الطغيان
