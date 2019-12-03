شاهد/ بكاء د. غايب العميري تحت قبة البرلمان .. وحقيقة ما حدث في الناصرية **

* لن نعلق ولن نضيف بل نترك الامر لمن تبقى عندهم الوجدان والضمير والشريف
في بلد تسيد فيه مع ألاسف الخونة والعملاء وكل أفاق نذل وحقير وسخيف ؟
سرسبيندار السندي
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10212718294750843&id=1790928845&_rdr
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.