Posted on by

العراق.. متظاهرين يحاولون اقتحام مبنى الحكومة المحلية وسط كربلاء .. وقوات الأمن تفرقهم‬

‫قالت مصادر اعلامية ان قوات الأمن العراقية استخدمت القنابل المسيلة للدموع والقنابل الصوتية لتفريق متظاهرين حاولوا اقتحام مبنى الحكومة المحلية وسط كربلاء‬

Read our Privacy Policy by clicking here

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close