نداء مجموعة العراقيين المستقلين … أنقذو العراقيين من بطش الميليشات العميلة والسلطة الحاكمة **

FPlease save the humanity and the Iraqi people,

Iraqi Appeal to Humanity

We are a group of independent Iraqis appealing to you, from one human being to another.

We wish to draw your attention to the ongoing violations of human rights in our country Iraq, since the start of demonstrations against the government at the beginning of October. The violent and senseless retaliation to peaceful and legitimate demonstrations has caused much loss of life and injuries among our people who nevertheless continue to demonstrate peacefully.

Our people have suffered from fatal economic, social, environmental and sectarian crises, in the absence of strategic solutions from successive governments since 2003.

We would like to share with you our deep concern and fears for the future of our country.

The use of excessive force and violence including live ammunition, unlawful arrests, detentions, beatings, and killing of peaceful demonstrators, prohibited by law and all international conventions, has led to the loss of many young men and serious injuries, as corroborated by independent observers. So far violent actions have resulted in more than (400) martyrs and more than (20’000) wounded.

The right to protest is guaranteed by the Iraqi Constitution and all international conventions.

We call on the international community, governments and nations, not to remain silent in the face of the ongoing oppression and annihilation of young Iraqis, which has been largely ignored by the media and governments.

We call on you to intervene to stop the bloodshed on the streets of Iraqi cities. We count on you to join us in demanding that such actions cease immediately and unconditionally.

The use of excessive force and violence including the use of live ammunition, tear gas, hot water cannons, and sometimes heavy weapons to break up the demonstrations has turned the country into a battle ground of terror and armed militias that pose a threat to the future ofIraq, the region and the world at large.

As we appeal to the International Community and Human Rights Organisations to intervene to stop the continuing bloodshed and loss of life, we also ask that the international convention against corruption be activated and applied in Iraq under the supervision of the International Community. Iraq is a full member of and signatory of this convention according to law (35) of 2015. This is necessary to stop corruption and return all stolen public money of Iraq which runs into hundreds of billions of US dollars, so that our people can achieve their legitimate desires to have the opportunity to live peacefully with dignity, freedom, and security.

Our sincerest hope is that our call will enforce the end of violence in our country and stop the Iraqi bloodshed and convey the message of love and peace to the whole world.

A group of independent Iraqis to save the Iraqi people .

** ترجمة النداء **

من فضلكم أنقذو الانسانية وشعب العراق .. من وحشية الميليشات والسلطة الحاكمة

نحن مجموعة من العراقيين، نخاطب إنسانيتكم ونأمل أن نلفت انتباهكم إلى أنّ ما يجري من جرائم إبادة وانتهاكات لحقوق الإنسان في بلدنا العراق والتي أدت إلى خسائر جسيمة في صفوف أبناء شعبنا من المتظاهرين سلمياً.

اضطر شعبنا العراقي، بعد أن ضاقت به السبل، إلى التظاهر السلمي وإعطاء الضحايا من الشباب بعد استشراء الفساد وتجاهل الحكومات المتعاقبة معالجة المشاكل الجمّة وتجاهل حقوق المواطنين وعدم توفير المستلزمات الأساسية والضرورية التي تضمن لهم أبسط مقومات الحياة الحرة الكريمة مثل السكن والعمل والصحة والتعليم وتوفير الكهرباء وحتى الماء الصالح للشرب، لهذا اضطر أبناء شعبنا للجوء إلى التظاهر السلمي ولم يكن هذا الإهمال الحكومي وليد اللحظة فقد عاني شعبنا من أزمات اقتصادية واجتماعية وبيئية وطائفية قاتلة، وسط غياب للحلول الاستراتيجية من الحكومات المتعاقبة منذ 2003 وحتى الآن.

نود أن نعرب لكم عن قلقنا الشديد ونشارككم مخاوفنا على مستقبل بلدنا وشعبنا، إن الاستخدام المفرط للقوة والسلاح الحيّ ضدّ التظاهرات السلمية العارمة التي اجتاحت مدن العراق وشوارعه كتعبير حيّ ورد فعل عفوي احتجاجا على سطوة كيانات المحاصصة على العملية السياسية وتجذر الفساد فيها، كُلّ ذلك أدى إلى سقوط أكثر من (400) شهيد وأكثر من (20,000) جريح من أبنائنا الغيارى حتى هذه اللحظة، علماً إن التظاهر حقً يكفله الدستور العراقي النافذ وكافة الدساتير العالمية وضمن مواثيق حقوق الإنسان.

نناشد المجتمع الدولي شعوباً ومنظمات إلى عدم الصمت أمام ما يحدث ضدّ أبناء شعبنا من قمع وإبادة على مرأى ومسمع المجتمع الدولي ووسط تجاهل من قبل وسائل الإعلام والحكومات ووجوب التدخل لإيقاف نزيف الدم الجاري في شوارع المدن العراقية، إن استخدام العتاد الحي والقنابل المسيلة للدموع وخراطيم الماء الحار وأحيانا الأسلحة الثقيلة لفضّ التظاهرات أدى الى تحول البلاد لساحة حرب وإرهاب تجول فيها العصابات المسلحة مما يشكل خطراً على مستقبل العراق والمنطقة والعالم أجمع، وفي الوقت ذاته نطالب المجتمع الدولي بتفعيل الاتّفاقية الدولية لمكافحة الفساد وتحت إشراف المنظمة الدولية، ولاسيما إنّ العراق عضو في هذه الاتفاقية بموجب القانون رقم (35) لسنة 2015، لاسترجاع الأموال العراقية المنهوبة لكي يتمكن من تحقيق رغباته المشروعة في الحصول على فرصة للعيش الكريم في وطنه بكرامة وحرية وسلام وأمان، أملاً بانتهاء العنف في بلادنا وإيقاف نزيف الدم العراقي الطاهر ولإيصال رسالة المحبة والسلام للعالم اجمع ؟

التوقيع

مجموعة العراقيين المستقلّين