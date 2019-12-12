Posted on by

اعتذار عن موعد أمسية رابطة الانصار الديمقراطيين في ستوكهولم وضواحيها

لأسباب خارجة عن ارادتنا تم تأجيل الفعالية الى اشعارٍ آخرImage preview

