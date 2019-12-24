اللجنة الدولية لحقوق الإنسان تنتقد الأحكام الأخيرة في السعودية حول الخاشقجي

/ The International Human Rights Commission criticizes the recent rulings in Saudi Arabia on Khashoggi …

أعلنت اللجنة الدولية لحقوق الإنسان (مكتب جنيف) صدور الأحكام الأخيرة في قضية قتل الصحفي جمال الخاشقجي، معتبراً أن ما صدر عن الأجهزة القضائية مهزلة واستخفاف بحق الإنسانية وتعبّر عن هشاشة القضاء في المملكة العربية السعودية.

وأشارت اللجنة أن تبرأت من كانوا في دائرة الإتهامات خصوصاً بعد تصريحات مسؤولين في الرياض تشير إلى شبة تأكيد تورط من برأتهم المحكمة في الأمس إهانة للسلك القضائي ويشير بوضوح إلى التدخلات السياسية في القضاء وتضعه في مكان لا جدية في قراراته.

وفي سياق متصل أكّدت اللجنة أنها تفاجأت بالقرار الصادر حول تبرأت المتهمين دون أن تعطي تفسيرات عن مصير الخاشقجي الذي يبقى مجهول المعلومة، وتساءلت من الذي قتل الخاشقجي في قنصلية السعودية في تركيا إذا !!!!

وختم البيان بالأسف الشديد لما آلت إليه الأجهزة القضائية في المملكة العربية السعودية.

The International Human Rights Commission (Geneva Office) announced the issuance of the latest rulings in the case of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, considering that what was issued by the judiciary is a farce and a contempt for humanity and an expression of the fragility of the judiciary in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The committee indicated that it acquitted those who were in the accusations circle, especially after statements by officials in Riyadh, indicating a similar confirmation of the involvement of those acquitted by the court yesterday of insulting the judiciary and clearly indicating political interference in the judiciary and placing it in a place not serious in its decisions.

In a related context, the committee confirmed that it was surprised by the decision issued on the acquittal of the accused without giving explanations about the fate of Al-Khashoggi, who remains unknown, and asked who killed Al-Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Turkey if !!!!

The statement concluded with great regret what the judiciary has achieved in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

