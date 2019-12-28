اللجنة الدولية لحقوق الإنسان أكدت في تقارير سابقة ما أشارت إليه “ويكيليكس” حول كيميائي دوما.

علّق مفوض اللجنة الدولية لحقوق الإنسان في الشرق الأوسط ومستشارها لشؤون الأمم المتحدة في جنيف السفير الدكتور هيثم ابو سعيد على ما جاء في بيانات “ويكيليكس” للتقارير المتعلقة بلجنة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية في سوريا، والتي أشارت إلى تلاعب حصل في التقارير لجهة إستعمال الجيش السوري في دوما لمواد كيميائية، أن مكتبه قد أشار إلى ذلك منذ بداية الحادثة بتاريخ 10 نيسان 2017 (الرابط ضمن الموقع) أنه كان قد رصد كذبة تلك العملية التي كانت لها أجندة خاصة للبناء عليها من تطورات واحداث أليمة أودت بحياة آلاف من المواطنين السوريين الأبرياء وقد شاركت فيها مع الولايات المتحدة الأميركية معظم الدول الغربية وبعض الدول العربية.

وعليه أشار السفير ابو سعيد أن الولايات المتحدة الأميركية وحلفاؤها هم من قاموا بالضغط على اللجنة التي تم تطعيمها بأشخاص من قبلهم بعد الضغط على الأمم المتحدة لتعيينهم في مواقع متقدمة وليكونوا مصدر الأساسي لأخذ القرارات بعد أخذ الأوامر المباشرة من الإدارة الأمريكية قبل إعداد تقاريرهم، خصوصا وأن الاخيره كانت طرفاً في النزاع المباشر والغير مباشر في الأحداث السورية، وكانت وما زالت الداعم الأول لتلك المجموعات المحظورة من قبل الأمم المتحدة.

وأضاء بيان السفير ابو سعيد أنه تم إعتماد تضليل كبير، خصوصاً أن الجيش السوري كان قد قام بتسليم مخزون الكيميائي لديه وبتأكيد اللجنة المكلفة آنذاك، في التسويق له عبر وسائل إعلامية قامت بفبركة أفلام خطيرة كان أبطالها الخوذ البيضاء الذي يديرها ضابط إستخبارات بريطانية حيث تم تأسيس هذه الجمعية قبيل احداث سوريا وقد تلقى مبلغ عشرون مليون دولار كدفعة لعمله هناك.

وختم السفير ابو سعيد أن آخر مظاهر الحرب على سوريا يتجلى في قانون ” سيزر” الذي بات وسيلة ضغط اقتصادية تحاول أميركا الاستحصال على مكتسبات سياسية من سوريا من أجل فصل المسارات السياسية بين سوريا وحلفائها، وهذا يشكل سابقة خطيرة تسعى أميركا من خلاله توفير الأمن لإسرائيل على حساب الأمن المجتمعي في الشرق الأوسط.

المستشار محى البدوي / المكتب الإعلامي

In Past reports: IHRC has confirmed what Wikileaks has indicated about a chemist always.

The Commissioner of the International Commission for Human Rights in the Middle East and its adviser on the affairs of the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Dr. Haitham Abu Saeed commented on what was stated in “WikiLeaks” statements of the reports related to the Committee on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in Syria, which pointed to fraud in the reports regarding the use of the Syrian army in Douma For Chemicals, his office has indicated this since the beginning of the incident on April 10, 2017 (link attached in the website) that it was He spotted the lie of that process, which had a special agenda to build on, from painful developments and events that claimed the lives of thousands of innocent Syrian citizens. Most western countries and some Arab countries participated in it with the United States of America.

Accordingly, Ambassador Abu Saeed indicated that the United States of America and its allies were the ones who pressed the committee that was vaccinated with people before them after pressing the United Nations to appoint them to advanced positions and to be the primary source of decision-making after taking direct orders from the American administration before preparing their reports, especially since the latter She was a party to the direct and indirect conflict in the Syrian events and she was and remain the main supporter of these groups banned by the United Nations.

Ambassador Abu Saeed’s statement indicated that a great deception was adopted, especially since the Syrian army had handed over his chemical store and confirmed the commission in charge at the time, in marketing to him through media outlets that fabricated dangerous films whose heroes were the white helmets run by a British intelligence officer where these were established. The association, prior to the events in Syria, has received twenty million dollars as a payment for his work there.

Ambassador Abu Saeed concluded that the latest manifestations of the war on Syria is reflected in the “Caesar’s Law”, which has become a means of economic pressure that America is trying to obtain political gains from Syria in order to separate political tracks between Syria and its allies and this constitutes a dangerous precedent by which America seeks to provide security for Israel on Community Security Account for the Middle East.

Counselor Mohi Al-Badawi / Media Office

