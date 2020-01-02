“الفتح”: قانون إخراج القوات الأجنبية والتصويت على إلغاء الاتفاقية الأمنية سيعرض على البرلمان

اعلن تحالف الفتح ان مشروع قانون اخراج القوات الاجنبية سيتصدر جدول اعمال الجلسـة المقبلة للبرلمان، مؤكدا جمع تواقيع نيابية للتصويت على قرار الغاء الاتفاقية الامنية مع الولايات المتحدة.
