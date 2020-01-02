اللجنة الدولية لحقوق الإنسان تتخوف من انتشار ٤٠٠٠ عسكري أميركي اضافي في الشرق الأوسط

أعلنت اللجنة الدولية أنها قلقة للغاية في شأن المعلومات التي وردت لديها عن ارسال حوالي أربعة آلاف جندي من المظليين الأميركيين والمعروفة بإسم لواء DRB إلى منطقة الشرق الأوسط.

وفي حديث لوكالة الأنباء الدولية لحقوق الإنسان أشار مفوض الشرق الأوسط للجنة الدولية لحقوق الإنسان ومستشارها لشؤون الأمم المتحدة في جنيف السفير الدكتور هيثم ابو سعيد أنه تم الإستقصاء الأولي لمهام تلك القوات وتواجدها على الأرض في تلك البقعة الجغرافية، ليتبين أنها في مهمات مختلفة أبرزها ملاحقة مسؤولي الحشد الشعبي ومن معه من قوات رديف بالإضافة إلى تصفية بعض قادة الكبار في الجيش العراقي الذين لا يمتثلون لقرارات الجيش الأميركي هناك.

كما عُرف من مهمات تلك القوات اتي ستتمركز بالقرب من الحدود السورية العراقية لحماية النفط التي وضعت أميركا كامل سيطرتها على المنشآت النفطية السورية والتي تعتبر من أكبر المخزون النفطي السوري بتحالف مع قوات سوريا الديمقراطية.

وأعرب السفير ابو سعيد عن تخوفه من المعلومات الجاري التدقيق فيها عن إعادة إنشاء وتنظيم قوة من بقايا المجموعات، التي لم تذهب الى ليبيا للقتال ضد اللواء حفتر، من أجل خلط كل الأوراق في الشرق الأوسط ومحاولة إعادة الأوضاع كلها إلى نقطة الصفر بغية إفساح المجال للرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب أو من يختاره الجمهوريين من أجل ضمانة الفوز بالإنتخابات الرئاسية القادمة.

وختم البيان بتحميل المسؤولية الكاملة للولايات المتحدة الأميركية ومن قد ينضم إلى هذه الفوضى من بعض الدول الغربية والعربية لما قد يحصل من انتهاكات وجرائم كبرى على المستوى الإنساني وحصرها في البقعة الجغرافية البقعة كما يعتقدها الغرب، وانما قد تمتد نحو دول المعنية في النزاع المباشر.

The International Commission for Human Rights fears that an additional 4,000 American soldiers will be deployed in the Middle East

The ICRC has said it is very concerned about the information it has received about dispatching nearly 4,000 US paratroopers known as the DRB Brigade to the Middle East.

In an interview with the International News Agency for Human Rights, the Middle East Commissioner of the International Commission for Human Rights and its adviser on United Nations affairs in Geneva, Ambassador Dr. Haitham Abu Saeed, indicated that the preliminary investigation of the tasks of these forces and their presence on the ground in that geographical location was shown to show that they are on various missions, most notably of the pursuit of crowd officials Al-Shaabi and his accomplices from the Rediff forces, in addition to liquidating some of the senior leaders of the Iraqi army who do not comply with the decisions of the American army there.

It was also known from the tasks of those forces that will be stationed near the Syrian-Iraqi border to protect oil, which America has put all its control over the Syrian oil installations and which is considered one of the largest Syrian oil reserves in alliance with the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Ambassador Abu Saeed expressed his fear of the information being examined about the re-establishment and organization of a force from the remains of groups that did not go to Libya to fight against Major General Haftar, in order to mix all the cards in the Middle East and try to return the whole situation to square one in order to make room for the American President Donald Trump or whoever is chosen by Republicans to ensure victory in the upcoming presidential elections.

The statement concluded by downloading the full responsibility of the United States of America and who might join this chaos from some western and Arab countries due to the violations and major crimes that might happen on the human level and confining them to the geographical spot the spot as the West believes, but may extend to the countries concerned in the direct conflict.

