إعلان لزملائنا أطباء AMC / IMG

: تنظم جمعيتنا ( جمعية الاطباء العراقية الاسترالية النيوزلندية ) سيمنارا حول
” AMC / IMG ايجاد فرص العمل لاطباء ”
: ضيوف السيمنار :
١. د جمال الغنام : مدير الخدمات الطبية لمنطقة ” Illawara ” ومستشفيات
” Wollongong ” و ” Shelharbour ” و ” Port Kembla “.
٢ . د مهند جابر ، رئيس ” لجنة التثقيف والتدريب ” في جمعيتنا ، والمشارك الفعال في برنامج WBA في مستشفى ولونغونغ
Save – the date
For all AMC/ IMG doctors:
IAMA is organising a forum on :
” job opportunities for our AMC / IMG colleagues”
– Work Based Assessment WBA , observership and other routs are going to be explored .
– Guests to this forum are :
1. Dr Jamal Ghannam, Director of Medical Services in Illawarra health area ( Wollongong, Port Kembla, Shellharbour Hospitals ) who is runing WBA ( and other programs)
2. Our colleague A/ Prof Mouhanad Jaber ( actively involved in WBA)
When : 3 – 5 PM , Sunday
26 January 2020
Venue : Notre Dame University- Auburn campus – Auburn
