إعلان لزملائنا أطباء AMC / IMG

: تنظم جمعيتنا ( جمعية الاطباء العراقية الاسترالية النيوزلندية ) سيمنارا حول

” AMC / IMG ايجاد فرص العمل لاطباء ”

: ضيوف السيمنار :

١. د جمال الغنام : مدير الخدمات الطبية لمنطقة ” Illawara ” ومستشفيات

” Wollongong ” و ” Shelharbour ” و ” Port Kembla “.

٢ . د مهند جابر ، رئيس ” لجنة التثقيف والتدريب ” في جمعيتنا ، والمشارك الفعال في برنامج WBA في مستشفى ولونغونغ

Save – the date

For all AMC/ IMG doctors:

IAMA is organising a forum on :

” job opportunities for our AMC / IMG colleagues”

– Work Based Assessment WBA , observership and other routs are going to be explored .

– Guests to this forum are :

1. Dr Jamal Ghannam, Director of Medical Services in Illawarra health area ( Wollongong, Port Kembla, Shellharbour Hospitals ) who is runing WBA ( and other programs)

2. Our colleague A/ Prof Mouhanad Jaber ( actively involved in WBA)

When : 3 – 5 PM , Sunday
26 January 2020

Venue : Notre Dame University- Auburn campus – Auburn

Dr Ahmad Alrubaie – OAM
Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist / Therapeutic Endoscopist / Bariatric Endoscopist
Senior Lecturer – University of NSW(UNSW)

