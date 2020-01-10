كلب الشرطة خلال عيد الربيع الصيني

تشونغتشينغ 31 يناير 2019 (شينخوا) في الصورة الملتقطة يوم 30 يناير 2019، كلب الشرطة الذي يطلق عليه جودي، يعمل في محطة القطار الشمالية في مدينة تشونغتشينغ بجنوب غربي الصين. ويعد جودي كلب شرطة ذو خبرات في اكتشاف الأجهزة المتفجرة، وسيتقاعد من الأعمال الميدانية بعد فترة ذروة السفر خلال عيد الربيع الصيني التقليدي الجاري.
