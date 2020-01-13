اللجنة الدولية لحقوق الإنسان يزور السفير الايراني يعزي ويبحث قضايا حقوقية مختلفة /



International Human Rights Commission visits the Iranian ambassador to condole and discuss various human rights issues

قامت اللجنة الدولية لحقوق الانسان بتقديم التعازي باستشهاد اللواء قاسم سليماني الى السفير الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية للبنان محمد جلال فيروزنيا في بيروت ضمن وفد الهيئة الاستشارية للجنة برئاسة المفوّض في الشرق الاوسط ومستشارها لشؤون الأمم المتحدة في جنيف السفير الدكتور هيثم ابو سعيد يرافقه المستشار لشؤون الاستراتيجية العميد الركن حسن بشروش، رئيس الهيئة الإستشارية القانونية المحامي الدكتور رياض الحركة، عضو مجلس التنفيذي المستشار أديب أسعد، مدير الاعلامي علي أحمد والأعضاء ماجدة الموسوي، المهندسة زينة شكر، سما الخطيب وعباس سلمان والاداريين عصام الخطيب ومازن كسحة.

استمر اللقاء لمدة ساعة تحدث خلالها السفير ابو سعيد عن المجرى القانوني والقضائي لجريمة الاغتيال وغيرها من القضايا الحقوقية والتشريعية ذات شأن مشترك وخصوصاً ما يتعلق بنصوص الشرعة والعهد الدولي لجهة بعض التباينات بين الشرعتين الدينية والدولية مع وجوب إيجاد القواسم المشتركة معاً.

ومن جهته عبّر السفير الايراني عن ارتياحه وشكره للزيارة مقدراً للجنة بكافة اعضائها للجهود متقدماً بالشكر العميق وداعياً للتعاون في المجال القانوني والدبلوماسي.

The International Human Rights Committee offered condolences for the martyrdom of Major General Qassem Soleimani to the Iranian Islamic Republic Ambassador to Lebanon Muhammad Jalal Firuzenia in Beirut within the delegation of the committee’s advisory body headed by the Commissioner in the Middle East and its adviser for United Nations affairs in Geneva Ambassador Dr. Haitham Abu Saeed accompanied by the Adviser for Strategic Affairs Brigadier General Hassan Broshoush, Chairman of the Legal Advisory Board, Attorney Dr. Riyad Al Harakeh, Member of the Executive Council, Counselor Adeeb Asaad, Director of Media Ali Ahmed and Members of Magda Al Mousawi, Engineer Zina Shukr, Sama Al Khatib, Abbas Salman and Aladar Yen Essam al-Khatib and Mazen Kshh.

The meeting lasted for an hour during which Ambassador Abu Saeed talked about the legal and judicial course of the assassination crime and other legal and legal issues of common concern, especially with regard to the provisions of the Charter and the International Covenant in terms of some discrepancies between the religious and international laws with the need to find commonalities together.

For his part, the Iranian ambassador expressed his satisfaction and thanks for the visit, appreciating the committee with all its members for the efforts, extending deep thanks and calling for cooperation in the legal and diplomatic field.

