اللجنة الدولية لحقوق الإنسان (مكتب الشرق الأوسط) يعد برنامج لجانه ويؤيد موقف الأمين العام في قضية صفقة القرن

عقدت الهيئة الإستشارية للجنة الدولية لحقوق الإنسان (مكتب التنفيذي في الشرق الأوسط) إجتماعا لها في بيروت أمس بحثت فيه التفصيلات الإدارية للعمل القادم وكيفية الانطلاق خصوصا بعد ناقوس في الخطر الذي أعلنته رئيسة المجلس الدولي لحقوق الإنسان، مشير أن كلام أمين العام الأمم المتحدة انطونيو غوتيريس برفض صفقة القرن جملة وتفصيلا هو موقف الرسمي الذي تعمل عليه وتؤيده حرصاً على احترام المواثيق الدولية.

وتطرق السفير الدكتور هيثم ابو سعيد إلى موقف اللجنة من مشروع صفقة القرن الذي أعلنه الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب بأنه مشروع لا يمكن أن يبصر النور لعدم استعاده إلى معطيات قانونية وعملية. كلام السفير ابو سعيد جاء خلال اللقاء الذي حضره كل من رئيس الهيئة القانونية المحامي الدكتور رياض الحركة، المستشار الإستراتيجي العميد حسن بشروش، عضو أعضاء الهيئة التنفيذية الاستاذ أديب أسعدو كمال ابو الحسن وعلي أحمد و المهندسة زينة شكر وعضو أمانة السر عصام الخطيب، حيث وضعهم في الصيغة الغير قابلة للتنفيذ لمشروع الأميركي في فلسطين، والذي يخرق جهارا ويضرب بعرض الحائط كل المقررات الأممية سيما القرار ٢٤٢ وحق العودة وتقرير المصير.

وختم السفير ابو سعيد أن اللجنة الدولية ترى أن إذا ما إستمر الإصرار على هذا المشروع، فهذا سيضع كل المجتمع الإقليمي في صراع متعدد الأوجه وسيأخذ منطقة الشرق الأوسط إلى حروب قاسية بين فريقين سياسيين ومشروعين.

The International Human Rights Commission (Middle East Office) prepares its committees program and supports the Secretary General’s position on the issue of the deal of the century …

The advisory committee of the International Commission for Human Rights (Executive Office in the Middle East) held a meeting in Beirut yesterday in which they discussed the administrative details of the upcoming work and how to proceed, especially after a bell in the danger announced by the President of the International Council for Human Rights, noting that the words of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, refused The deal of the century, in its entirety and detail, is the official position that it works on and supports, in order to respect international conventions.

Ambassador Dr. Haitham Abu Saeed touched on the committee’s position on the Century Deal project, which was announced by US President Donald Trump as a project that cannot come to light because it has not been restored to legal and practical data. The words of Ambassador Abu Saeed came during the meeting, which was attended by the President of the Legal Authority, Attorney Dr. Riyad al-Harakeh, Strategic Adviser, Brigadier Hassan Bushrouche, member of the Executive Board, Professor Adeeb Asadu Kamal Abu Al Hassan, Ali Ahmed, and Eng. Zina Shukr, and member of the Secretariat, Essam Al-Khatib, who placed them in The unworkable formula for the American project in Palestine, which violates openly and strikes at all the international resolutions, particularly Resolution 242, the right of return, and self-determination.

Ambassador Abu Saeed concluded that the ICRC believes that if this project continues to be insisted upon, this will put the entire regional community into a multi-faceted conflict and will take the Middle East region into cruel wars between two political groups and two projects.

