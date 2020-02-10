Posted on by

يوم الشهيد الشيوعي

يوم الشهيد الشيوعيImage preview

الذكرى الـ71 لاستشهاد قادة الحزب الشيوعي العراقي الأمجاد

(فهد، حازم وصارم)

الرابع عشر شباط من كل عام نستذكر جميع شهداء حزبنا الأبرار

المجد والخلود لشهداء الحزب والوطن

Read our Privacy Policy by clicking here

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close