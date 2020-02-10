يوم الشهيد الشيوعي
الذكرى الـ71 لاستشهاد قادة الحزب الشيوعي العراقي الأمجاد
(فهد، حازم وصارم)
الرابع عشر شباط من كل عام نستذكر جميع شهداء حزبنا الأبرار
المجد والخلود لشهداء الحزب والوطن
