هذا هو قائد المظاهرات في العراق .. فيديو
أكد الشباب العراقيون المحتجون والمطالبون بالإصلاح، أن قائدهم هو الوعي وحب الوطن، رافضين أن يكونوا منقادين من قبل أية شخصية.
