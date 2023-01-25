السوداني يأمر بالغاء جميع الاستثناءات في القبول لكليات ومعاهد الدفاع والداخلية

امر القائد العام للقوات المسلحة محمد شياع السوداني، بالغاء جميع الاستثناءات في القبول لكليات ومعاهد وزارتي الدفاع والداخلية.
ادناه نص الوثيقة:
امر القائد العام للقوات المسلحة محمد شياع السوداني، بالغاء جميع الاستثناءات في القبول لكليات ومعاهد وزارتي الدفاع والداخلية.
ادناه نص الوثيقة:
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.