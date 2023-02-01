استمراراً للعودة الطوعية … وزير الهجرة تعلن عودة (231) نازحاً الى سنجار



أعلنت وزير الهجرة والمهجرين السيدة إيفان فائق جابرو، اليوم الثلاثاء ، عن عودة طوعية لــ (231) نازحاً بما يعادل (39) أسرة نازحة من مخيم بيرسيفي 1 في قضاء زاخو التابع لمحافظة دهوك الى مناطق سكناهم الأصلية في قضاء سنجار بمحافظة نينوى ، فضلا عن أن” العودة جاءت بعد أخذ كافة الإجراءات اللوجستية لتسهيل عودتهم بالتعاون مع مركز تنسيق الأزمات المشتركة ال (JCC) في أقليم كوردستان ومنظمة الهجرة الدولية (IOM) .

In continuation of the voluntary return…

MOMD Minister announces the return of (231) IDPs to Sinjar

Today, Tuesday, the Minister of Migration and Displaced, Ms. lvan Faiq Jabru ,announced the voluntary return of (231) displaced persons, equivalent to (39) displaced families, from Bercivi 1 camp in Zakho district of Dohuk governorate, to their original areas in Sinjar district, Nineveh governorate, in addition to that “The return came after taking all logistical measures to facilitate their return, in cooperation with the Joint Crisis Coordination Center (JCC) in the Kurdistan Region and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

