لدى إستقبالها السفير النرويجي .. وزير الهجرة تؤكد ضرورة إيجاد آليات مناسبة لتشجيع العراقيين المتواجدين في النرويج على العودة الطوعية

إستقبلت وزير الهجرة والمهجرين السيدة إيفان فائق جابرو ، اليوم الأربعاء سفير مملكة النرويج لدى العراق إيسبن افينت ليندباك، والوفد المرافق له ، بمبنى الوزارة وسط العاصمة بغداد .

الجانبان بحثا أوضاع العراقيين المتواجدين في النرويج ، فضلاً عن مناقشة ملف أوضاع الجالية العراقية المرفوضة طلباتهم ‏وضرورة إيجاد آليات مناسبة لتشجيعهم على العودة الطوعية. والتشديد على رفض العودة القسرية لجميع اللاجئين العراقيين .

When she was received by the Norwegian ambassador..

MOMD Minister stresses the need to find appropriate mechanisms to encourage the Iraqis who are in Norway to return voluntarily

The Minister of Migration and Displaced Ms. lvan Faiq Jabru, received today, Wednesday, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to Iraq, Espen Avent Lindbäck, and his accompanying delegation, at the Ministry’s building in the center of the capital, Baghdad.

The two sides discussed the conditions of the Iraqis who are in Norway, as well as discussing the situation of the Iraqi community whose requests are rejected, and the need to find appropriate mechanisms to encourage them to return voluntarily. And stressing the rejection of the forced return of all Iraqi refugees.

تنويه: جميع المقالات المنشورة تمثل رأي كتابها فقط