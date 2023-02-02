وزير الهجرة تبحث مع السفير الإيطالي أوضاع المكونات وملف الهجرة غير الشرعية



ناقشنا في لقائنا اليوم سعادة السفير الإيطالي لدى العراق السيد ماوريتسيو كريكانتي أوضاع المسيحيين والمكونات الاخرى في البلاد واهمية دعمهم وتوفير أحتياجاتهم لضمان بقائهم في مناطقهم الأصلية وعدم لجوئهم للهجرة خارج البلاد ، اكدنا على اهمية دور المجتمع الدولي في دعم جهود الوزارة وخاصة في حملتها التي أطلقتها في كافة المحافظات للحد من هذه الظاهرة .

كما ناقش الجانبان ملف الهجرة غير الشرعية والخطط الكفيلة للحد من هذه الظاهرة ، الى جانب دور المجتمع الدولي في دعم جهود الوزارة وخاصة في حملتها التي أطلقتها في كافة المحافظات للحد من هذه الظاهرة .

MOMD Minister is discussing with the Italian ambassador the situation of the components and the file of illegal migration

In our meeting today, His Excellency the Italian Ambassador to Iraq, Mr. Maurizio Cricanti, we discussed the situation of Christians and other components in the country and the importance of supporting them and providing their needs to ensure that they remain in their original areas and do not resort to emigration outside the country. We stressed the importance of the role of the international community in supporting the efforts of the Ministry, especially in its campaign that it launched in all provinces to reduce this phenomenon.

The two sides also discussed the file of illegal migration and plans to curb this phenomenon, as well as the role of the international community in supporting the ministry’s efforts, especially in its campaign launched in all governorates to curb this

