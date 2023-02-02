وزير الهجرة والمهجرين تستقبل سفير الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية لدى العراق

ويناقشان دعم شريحة ذوي الإحتياجات الخاصة



إستقبلت وزير الهجرة والمهجرين السيدة إيڨان فائق جابرو، اليوم ، الأربعاء، سعادة سفيرة الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية لدى العراق السيدة آلينا رومانوسكي برفقة مستشار ذوي الإحتياجات الخاصة السيدة سارة منكارا والوفد المرافق لهما ، في مقر الوزارة وسط العاصمة بغداد.

وجرى خلال اللقاء آلية تقديم الدعم لشريحة ذوي الإحتياجات الخاصة داخل المخيمات وخارجها وضرورة توفير إحتياجاتهم اللازمة بالتعاون مع الجهات المعنية والمنظمات الدولية.

الى ذلك اشادت سعادة السفيرة بجهود وزارة الهجرة والمهجرين وما بذلته من جهود حثيثة في تذليل الصعاب امام هذه الشريحة وتقديم الخدمات لهم منذ بداية أزمة النزوح وليومنا هذا رغم قلة كوادرها .

MOMD Minister receives the Ambassador of the United States of America to Iraq, and they discuss supporting people with special needs

Today, Wednesday, the Minister of Migration and Displaced, Mrs. Ivan Faiq Jabru, received the Ambassador of the United States of America to Iraq, Mrs. Alina Romanowski, accompanied by the Special Needs Adviser, Mrs. Sarah Mankara and the accompanying delegation, at the Ministry’s headquarters in the center of the capital, Baghdad.

During the meeting, they discussed the mechanism of providing support to people with special needs inside and outside the camps, and the need to provide their necessary needs in cooperation with the concerned authorities and international organizations.

In addition, Her Excellency the Ambassador praised the efforts of the Ministry of Migration and the Displaced and its relentless efforts in overcoming the difficulties faced by this segment and providing services to them since the beginning of the displacement crisis and to this day, despite the lack of its cadres.

